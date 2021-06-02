Have you seen her? San Antonio police search for missing 15-year-old Alyssa Love Cantu

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are searching for 15-year-old Alyssa Cantu.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the teen was in the state’s custody when she ran away on May 15.

She was last seen in San Antonio and officials believe she could have temporarily fled to Houston. Her caseworker believes that there is a possibility that Alyssa has returned to San Antonio.

Alyssa has a diagnosed medical condition that requires medication. She has straight hair that reaches her mid-back and she was last seen wearing a black shirt, white jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7660 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

