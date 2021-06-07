BCSO: Boy, 3, hospitalized after being attacked by dogs on far West Side

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-year-old boy is hospitalized after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies say he was attacked by multiple loose dogs in a far West Side neighborhood.

The incident happened Sunday in the 2600 block of Ray Lieck.

Deputies said the boy was taken to University Hospital for multiple bite injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

Animal Control has been notified of the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

