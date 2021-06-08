Partly Cloudy icon
KSAT Q&A: Imran Ahmed, Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO dissects ‘Disinformation Dozen’

Myra Arthur
, Anchor/Reporter

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – Imran Ahmed, Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO, joined KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur to discuss the spread of COVID-19 misinformation online.

Here are three takeaways from the discussion:

  • In a study, Center for Countering Digital Hate linked just 12 social media accounts to the spread of misinformation on COVID vaccines
  • CCDH reached out to social media platforms with their findings urging them to take action; Ahmed says platforms “singularly failed to do so”
  • Ahmed says many of the “Disinformation Dozen” accounts are backed by corporations or non-profits and that creating misinformation has become an industry

