KSAT Q&A: Imran Ahmed, Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO dissects ‘Disinformation Dozen’

SAN ANTONIO – Imran Ahmed, Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO, joined KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur to discuss the spread of COVID-19 misinformation online.
Here are three takeaways from the discussion:
- In a study, Center for Countering Digital Hate linked just 12 social media accounts to the spread of misinformation on COVID vaccines
- CCDH reached out to social media platforms with their findings urging them to take action; Ahmed says platforms “singularly failed to do so”
- Ahmed says many of the “Disinformation Dozen” accounts are backed by corporations or non-profits and that creating misinformation has become an industry
