KSAT Q&A: Tech Bloc CEO David Heard discusses downtown tech district, battle for tech talent

SAN ANTONIO – Tech Bloc CEO David Heard joined Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday to discuss San Antonio’s tech district and its future.

Below are some highlights of the conversation with Heard:

San Antonio’s Tech District sits along Houston Street downtown and is designed to attract tech start-ups, college students and those who want to live and work in a vibrant area of the city.

In 2015, Tech-Bloc started working to help the city attract technology start-ups and employees, back then it was keeping Uber and Lyft in the city, today it’s focused on helping attract employees for the start-ups that are here.

The COVID-19 Pandemic helped big technology companies flourish, but a lot of young companies were hurt and some shuttered. Tech-Bloc is hoping to jump-start the efforts in San Antonio to attract employees and new companies to town—it’s part of why they had a get-together last week at Legacy Park—in the heart of San Antonio’s Tech District.



Also on KSAT: