Partly Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

KSAT Q&A: Trinity professor Amy Stone discusses origins of Pride Month, ways to educate others about LGBTQ+ community

What is Pride Month and where did it originate?

Myra Arthur
, Anchor/Reporter

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

Tags: 
SAQ
,
San Antonio
,
Pride Month
KSAT Q&A: Trinity professor Amy Stone discusses origins of Pride Month, ways to educate others about LGBTQ+ community
KSAT Q&A: Trinity professor Amy Stone discusses origins of Pride Month, ways to educate others about LGBTQ+ community

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University professor Amy Stone joined the KSAT Q&A on Wednesday to talk about Pride Month and help educate others about the LGBTQ+ community.

Below are some highlights from the conversation with Stone:

  • Pride Month is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that occurred in New York City. The incident marked where members of the LGBTQ+ community fought back after repeated police raids of gay nightclubs.
  • Stone explains the importance of proper pronoun usage and recommends tapping local and online resources for better understanding.
  • Stone is conducting a study on the popular Fiesta event ‘Cornyation’ and how it can promote cultural citizenship.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: