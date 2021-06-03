KSAT Q&A: Trinity professor Amy Stone discusses origins of Pride Month, ways to educate others about LGBTQ+ community

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University professor Amy Stone joined the KSAT Q&A on Wednesday to talk about Pride Month and help educate others about the LGBTQ+ community.
Below are some highlights from the conversation with Stone:
- Pride Month is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that occurred in New York City. The incident marked where members of the LGBTQ+ community fought back after repeated police raids of gay nightclubs.
- Stone explains the importance of proper pronoun usage and recommends tapping local and online resources for better understanding.
- Stone is conducting a study on the popular Fiesta event ‘Cornyation’ and how it can promote cultural citizenship.