KSAT Q&A: Trinity professor Amy Stone discusses origins of Pride Month, ways to educate others about LGBTQ+ community

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University professor Amy Stone joined the KSAT Q&A on Wednesday to talk about Pride Month and help educate others about the LGBTQ+ community.

Below are some highlights from the conversation with Stone:

Pride Month is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that occurred in New York City. The incident marked where members of the LGBTQ+ community fought back after repeated police raids of gay nightclubs.

Stone explains the importance of proper pronoun usage and recommends tapping local and online resources for better understanding.

Stone is conducting a study on the popular Fiesta event ‘Cornyation’ and how it can promote cultural citizenship.

Also on KSAT: