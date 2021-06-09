Mother of missing man fears he was involved in crash, unable to get help

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is asking the community for help finding her son, who she believes was in a motorcycle crash and is unable to get help.

Kirk Jones, 35, was reported missing Sunday after he never showed up to his family’s game night.

“He is a gamer,” said his mother, Kellie Stancliff. “He loved gaming and is a part of a large gaming community. He is a lot of fun. Most weekends, he would come over and we would play board games, and he would stay for dinner and we would plan if he was coming by the next weekend or not to play more games.”

The last time she saw her son was Memorial Day weekend, when they planned to have a game night the following weekend.

“He said he was going to be here, so I texted him on Friday like I usually do to see if he was coming Saturday or Sunday for gaming. We were expecting him, but I didn’t get a response back,” Stancliff said.

Over and over, Stancliff called her son and only got his voicemail.

“We thought, ‘Ok, something is not right here because that is so unusual for him,’” Stancliff said. “We tried using a GPS tracker on his motorcycle and even tried to ping his phone, but both were not traceable.”

Stancliff said the family even checked the security cameras at her son’s apartment complex—the Bell Madera Apartments on Olmos Creek Drive.

“We were able to talk with his apartment management this morning, and they were able to find on their security camera him leaving on his motorcycle at 9:30 in the morning on Thursday, June 3,” Stancliff said. “That is that last anyone has ever seen at this point.”

The family has spent countless hours hanging up flyers and checking roadways he loved to travel through, like Wurzbach Parkway.

Sadly, Stancliff fears the worst.

“It was raining on Thursday, so we are thinking maybe he got caught on a high water crossing or something. I really kind of think he is under a bush somewhere,” Stancliff said as she became emotional. “Nobody knows where to look at this point because we have no idea where he was going. So, it is hard. I haven’t slept or eaten. I’ll get there, but it is really hard.”

She asks anyone who has seen a wrecked motorcycle or his custom-made octopus green helmet to call the police.

The family is also raising money to afford a private investigator and a lawyer to help with this search.

“Kirk, come home,” Stancliff said, speaking to her son, who may be out there. “You don’t even have to come home. Just call or text. Give us some information. Do something to let us know you are out there.”

San Antonio police are asking anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts to contact their Missing Person’s Unit at (210) 207-7660.

