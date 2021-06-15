Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with sedan, police say

A collision between a sedan and a motorcycle sent a man to a hospital, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital following a crash with a sedan late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of the Interstate 35 access road and Eisenhauer Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a woman in her 60s was driving a small car that collided with a man on a motorcycle at the intersection.

Police said the injured man was wearing a helmet and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.