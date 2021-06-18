BCSO: Wanted man found hiding inside chicken coop before leading deputies on pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was wanted on several warrants was found hiding in a chicken coop before he ran off, initiating a chase with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the Southwest Side, according to the office.

BCSO said deputies on Thursday were attempting to locate and arrest Ivan Kurithof, 23, due to active warrants.

At around 10:30 a.m., he was found inside a chicken coop in the 12500 block of Paseo Arbol, not far from US Highway 90 and West Montgomery in the Medina Valley area.

He ran off as deputies tried to detain him, BCSO said, and a foot pursuit began.

Deputies later found him hiding underneath a home on the same street. They used K9 Maximus to help apprehend Kurithof, and he was eventually placed into custody, according to BCSO.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show he was wanted for assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary.

He is also now facing a charge for evading arrest, records show.

