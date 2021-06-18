SAPD searching for people who opened fire on car as they drove on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – Three people in a car opened fire on another vehicle twice as they both traveled along Loop 410 on the North Side on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. after the male victim pulled over in a restaurant parking lot in the 1200 block of NE Loop 410 and called the police.

According to SAPD, the man and his passenger were driving on Perrin-Beitel Road when they noticed a car was following them.

After they entered Loop 410, the suspect vehicle pulled up alongside their car and opened fire, police said.

The suspect vehicle pulled away, but then drove up alongside them again and opened fire a second time, police said.

That’s when the victim exited the highway and went to the restaurant parking lot. No injuries were reported by SAPD.

Police said the man and the passenger provided vague descriptions of the gunmen and their vehicle. Authorities said two men and one woman are considered to be involved.

Ad

The driver said that they also saw the suspect vehicle earlier on Austin Highway.

The scene was processed for evidence, police said.