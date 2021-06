Partial demolition of Whitt Press Building underway to make room for new development

SAN ANTONIO – The partial demolition of the Whitt Press Building started on Wednesday.

The development of the property was a topic of passionate efforts to save the historic building.

The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission approved the partial demotion of the building, allowing for the development to move forward.

The plan included the preservation of the front concrete facade as well as the two side walls.

The Whitt Printing Building is part of local and Mexican-American history.