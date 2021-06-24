Crosswalk etiquette key to pedestrian safety

SAN ANTONIO – Texas is one of the leading states when it comes to pedestrian deaths, and San Antonio is part of that trend.

The latest edition of Smart Growth America’s Dangerous By Design report ranked San Antonio 28th out of the top 100 metropolitan areas when it comes to pedestrian danger. That’s behind metro areas like Houston, but ahead of Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.

There are things drivers and pedestrians can do when it comes to safety, but those rules aren’t always followed, especially at crosswalks.

McCullough Avenue between Dewey Place and Cypress Street has been designated as a “severe pedestrian injury area” by the City of San Antonio. And there are several mid-block crosswalks near Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

They’re supposed to help pedestrians cross more easily, but our crew observed drivers not slowing down for those wishing to cross the street.

Ad

“You have to be careful, we all have to be careful,” said Dee Sanchez, a pedestrian. “You see that [crosswalk] and you think they’re going to slow down, but they don’t.”

According to Texas law, drivers are supposed to yield the right of way to pedestrians entering crosswalks, whether those crosswalks have lights or are in the middle of block or not.

But at the same time, it’s up to pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings at intersections. Experts say pedestrians should also try to make eye contact with drivers before attempting to cross the street. While drivers must yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, pedestrians must yield to drivers when crossing streets away from crosswalks.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.