SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and firefighters are responding after a semi-truck crashed into a Circle K convenience store on the Northeast Side Monday.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but footage from the scene at O’Connor Road and Interstate 35 shows a truck rolled over in the store.

Injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

First responders at the scene of a crash at a Circle K store at Interstate 35 and O'Connor Road on Monday, June 28, 2021. (KSAT)

