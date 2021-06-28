Some tips for buying refurbished electronics

Prices on phones, laptops and other electronics continue to rise, so that means consumers are increasingly looking for ways to save.

If you’re looking to save some money on electronics, buying refurbished items may be the option for you.

Consumer Reports says there’s a few ways to determine if the product has been actually refurbished and not just cleaned up and repackaged.

First, look at the quality of the parts used in refurbishing electronics. If you’re feeling a little iffy about it, you can buy straight from the manufacturer.

Apple for instance restores its products with the same replacement parts it uses in its new models.

Next, look for certified resellers.

They have usually demonstrated compliance with industry standards, so a certified reseller will replace a defective part with a brand new one.

However, a non-certified reseller may replace the part with a used one.

You should also ask if a warranty is available.

Some credit card companies will extend coverage on refurbished goods as long as it comes with a pre-existing warranty.

Finally, check the return policy before buying.

You’ll want to have at least a month to decide on whether to keep it in case it takes awhile to notice issues or defects with the device.