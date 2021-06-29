Man walking in street struck by sedan, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on West Avenue near El Monte Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10 and Basse Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man had walked out into the street when he was struck by a sedan.

Police said the driver of the car did try to stop and avoid hitting the man, but was unable to do so.

The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid, and that no charges are expected to be filed.