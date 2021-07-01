SAFD investigating fire at abandoned building on West Side

Firefighters responded to a fire at a building at the intersection of Calles Street and South Calaveras Street on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a morning fire at an abandoned commercial building on the West Side.

Firefighters responded to the flames around 7:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Calles Street and South Calaveras Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.

According to an acting battalion chief at the scene, it appeared someone lit trash on fire inside the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down and the building sustained no significant structural damage.

The building was vacant except for trash, authorities said, and no one was inside by the time firefighters arrived.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Read also: