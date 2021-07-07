Man killed in argument-turned-shooting behind North Side nail salon identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was gunned down at a North Side nail salon on Monday.

Ryan Vo, 46, died from a gunshot wound around 1:45 p.m. at a strip mall located in the 11900 block of Blanco Road, where the salon is located, office officials said.

The incident stemmed from an argument between Vo and 42-year-old Kiet Tuan Nguyen. The argument started in the salon and continued outside, resulting in Nguyen shooting Vo, San Antonio police said.

Investigators are still determining what led to the argument.

Nguyen fled from the scene, but police found him and took him into custody near Loop 410 and Blanco, according to SAPD Public Information Officer Alisia Pruneda.

Nguyen is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $350,000.

