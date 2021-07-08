CLEAR Alert issued for missing 46-year-old San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman whose disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety CLEAR Alert.

Renee Rangel was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 5, in the 500 block of Crestview Drive in San Antonio in a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate GXG9692.

Rangel is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top, black backpack, black leggings and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.