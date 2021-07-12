Authorities ID 23-year-old found dead after vehicle fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man whose body was found in a charred vehicle on the Northwest Side last week has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified Gabriel James Garza as the driver of the vehicle, which caught fire around 4 a.m. on July 5 at N. Loop 1604 W. and Valero Way, not far from Interstate 10.

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but San Antonio police said the car was involved in a one-vehicle crash.

San Antonio firefighters arrived at the location to extinguish the fire and Garza’s body was discovered inside the vehicle.

SAPD said the make and model of the vehicle were unknown “due to the extent of the damage caused by the fire.”

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information about the crash. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

