1 dead in vehicle fire along Interstate 10 on Northwest Side

Incident reported near I-10, Loop 1604 interchange

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos
, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Fatal vehicle fire at Interstate 10 West and Loop 1604 on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Fatal vehicle fire at Interstate 10 West and Loop 1604 on Monday, July 5, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person has died after a vehicle caught on fire along Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire happened on the eastbound access road of I-10 West at Valero Way, not far from the Loop 1604 interchange.

As of 7 a.m., a camera from the Texas Department of Transportation showed the charred vehicle about to be towed away.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

