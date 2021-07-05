1 dead in vehicle fire along Interstate 10 on Northwest Side

Fatal vehicle fire at Interstate 10 West and Loop 1604 on Monday, July 5, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – One person has died after a vehicle caught on fire along Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side Monday morning, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire happened on the eastbound access road of I-10 West at Valero Way, not far from the Loop 1604 interchange.

As of 7 a.m., a camera from the Texas Department of Transportation showed the charred vehicle about to be towed away.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

