Fort Hood soldier drowns in Central Texas lake while swimming after float

21-year-old Gregory Ellis was found Monday morning

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake. (Google Maps)

A Fort Hood soldier who went under while trying to grab a floatation device at Stillhouse Hollow Lake over the weekend has been found dead.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said the body of 21-year-old Gregory Ellis, an active-duty soldier, was found Monday morning in the area of the Dana Peak Lake Park, where he went under on Saturday evening.

He had gone after a floatation device that had drifted away and began to struggle. BCSD was called when he did not resurface.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team also were called in for the search.

The search lasted from about 5:30 p.m. Saturday until Monday morning, when his body was found and recovered.

The BCSD said that as of Monday afternoon, an autopsy has yet to be ordered by the justice of the peace. BCSD and U.S. Army officials at Fort Hood are investigating.

Stillhouse Hollow Lake is located between Belton and Killeen, where Fort Hood is located.

