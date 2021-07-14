Man in critical condition after being struck in hit-and-run crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on North Foster Road near Interstate 10, on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the man was hit by a black Kia Soul that then fled the scene without stopping.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS for his injuries. His name was not released.

SAPD was unable to locate the driver of the Kia after a search of the area.

When found, the driver likely faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid, police said.