SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who robbed bakery, threatened employee with weapon

La Popular Bakery on West Side was robbed on July 4

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police said La Popular Bakery in the 1200 block of El Paso St. was robbed around 4:15 p.m. on July 4.
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in the robbery of a West Side bakery earlier this month.

An unknown man stole items from the bakery and threatened an employee with a weapon, police said. He then fled in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information about the alleged robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

