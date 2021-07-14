SAPD: Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after rolling vehicle into parking lot of Northeast Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s has been detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. near Interstate 35 and O’Connor Road.

According to police, the man rolled his vehicle into the parking lot of a Shell gas station that is currently being remodeled.

Investigators say the vehicle eventually stopped after it crashed into a fence in the parking lot.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Neither the driver or a passenger inside the car were hurt in the crash, police said.