SAN ANTONIO – A man has been found not guilty in a murder reported in 2019 in the downtown area.

A jury on Thursday found Ricardo Lawson not guilty of the murder of Marcus McGee-Simms.

McGee-Simms was found with multiple stab wounds in the 200 block of East Commerce Street in September 2019. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Lawson was arrested for the murder after surveillance footage showed a confrontation between Lawson and McGee-Simms.