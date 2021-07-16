Enjoy free family fun day at Briscoe Western Art Museum

Tippin’ its hat and celebrating the legacy of the cowboy, cowgirl and vaquero, the Briscoe Western Art Museum presents the return of its National Day of the Cowboy celebration.

SAN ANTONIO – How does a family-friendly day date sound? The Briscoe Western Art Museum is hosting a National Day of the Cowboy celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24.

Cowboy Fun Under the Sun is an annual event that is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of July every year.

The free community event features indoor and outdoor activities for all ages and free admission to the museum and its exhibitions.

Guided tours of the museum will be available with bilingual options and will highlight artworks that relate to cowboys, cowgirls and vaqueros.

Cowpoke games and crafts where you dress up in a cowboy vest and spurs, make a stick pony and try out some barrel racing, learn how to rope and brand cattle, herd balloon animals, do a little bull riding, and show off your gunslinging skills will be available during the event.

There will also be a book reading from the Briscoe’s Curator of Art Emily Wilson who published the children’s book “Charlie Russell and the Gnomes of Bull Head Lodge.”

Stuntman Bruce Morgan, who worked in Hollywood Westerns in the 1970s, will be on hand to share behind-the-scenes stories about movie stunts.

If you’re hungry there will also be chuck wagon cooking with samples of peach cobbler and beans, along with food truck grub available to satisfy any hungry cowpokes.

There will also be a concert at the museum on the evening of July 24 but that event is ticketed. Tickets can be purchased here.

The concert, part of the museum’s Sips and Sounds of the West series, will take place at 7 p.m. at the McNutt Sculpture Garden. Marcy Grace will be performing.

Named 2019 Solo Artist of the Year by “Formo” Magazine, Marcy Grace was nominated by the 2021 Texas Radio Music Awards for Best New Female Artist and has had three Top 40 singles on the Texas Regional Radio Chart. (Briscoe Western Art Museum)

