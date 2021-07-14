Help your student avoid the ‘summer slide’ with these activities

SAN ANTONIO – Soak up the sun and the last few weeks of summer. This week is National Summer Learning Week, a time that highlights the importance of learning. Experts say fun activities and reading a few minutes a day can make a big impact once students head back to the classroom.

Principal Hope Walker at IDEA Harvey Najim Academy suggests taking part in fun activities like a scavenger hunt, setting up a tour at your local emergency stations, visiting the library, or doing an art activity, but most importantly, he said kids should pick a up book.

Reading a story with your child can be fun and spark interest for them to continue reading on their own.

Here are some suggested books with an appropriate grade level for your reader:

1st - 2nd Grade Title: Blackout - Author: John Rocco Title: Pete the Cat: Pete at the Beach - Author: James Dean Title: Hello Ocean - Author: Pam Munoz Ryan

3rd – 5th Grade Title: Judy Moody and the NOT Bummer Summer - Author: Megan McDonald Title: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days - Author: Jeff Kinney Title: Clean Getaway - Author: Nic Stone

6th – 8th Grade Title: What are the Summer Olympics? - Author: Gail Herman Title: Front Desk - Author: Kelly Yang Title: Restart - Author: Gordon Korman

9th – 12th Grade Title: Nowhere on Earth - Author: Nick Lake Title: Swing - Author: Kwame Alexander Title: Luck of the Titanic - Author: Stacy Lee

Full recommended list with title covers can be found by clicking here.