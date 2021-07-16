Suspected dognapper arrested by Windcrest police indicted

Cody Canfield, 33, is charged with theft of an elderly person.

WINDCREST, Texas – A man arrested after he allegedly tried stealing a dog from a 68-year-old woman in Windcrest has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury, according to district attorney’s office.

Cody Lee Canfield, 33, is now formally charged with theft of an elderly person, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

On Feb. 22, Canfield was allegedly caught on camera while stealing a dog from a 68-year-old woman who was gardening.

The victim provided a license plate number and video she captured of the incident to police, leading to Canfield’s arrest.

Ad

Windcrest police said this is Canfield’s first arrest in Texas, but that he has a criminal history in other states.

Police believe Canfield may be responsible for other dog thefts in the area, though court records show no other charges against him as of Friday.

“I know there are at least three different cases multiple agencies are dealing with,” said Windcrest Police Department Lt. Daniel Hernandez said. “While Bexar County deputies were at (Canfield’s) location, they found multiple other dogs in the backyard that did not belong to him.”

Read more:

Dognapping suspect accused in multiple cases arrested, Windcrest police say

Caught on camera: Woman struggles with suspect allegedly trying to steal her dog