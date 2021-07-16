Partly Cloudy icon
91º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Suspected dognapper arrested by Windcrest police indicted

Cody Canfield charged with theft of an elderly person

Japhanie Gray, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

Tags: Dognapper, Pets, Pet owner, Felony, windcrest
Cody Canfield, 33, is charged with theft of an elderly person.
Cody Canfield, 33, is charged with theft of an elderly person. (KSAT)

WINDCREST, Texas – A man arrested after he allegedly tried stealing a dog from a 68-year-old woman in Windcrest has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury, according to district attorney’s office.

Cody Lee Canfield, 33, is now formally charged with theft of an elderly person, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

On Feb. 22, Canfield was allegedly caught on camera while stealing a dog from a 68-year-old woman who was gardening.

The victim provided a license plate number and video she captured of the incident to police, leading to Canfield’s arrest.

Windcrest police said this is Canfield’s first arrest in Texas, but that he has a criminal history in other states.

Police believe Canfield may be responsible for other dog thefts in the area, though court records show no other charges against him as of Friday.

“I know there are at least three different cases multiple agencies are dealing with,” said Windcrest Police Department Lt. Daniel Hernandez said. “While Bexar County deputies were at (Canfield’s) location, they found multiple other dogs in the backyard that did not belong to him.”

Read more:

Dognapping suspect accused in multiple cases arrested, Windcrest police say

Caught on camera: Woman struggles with suspect allegedly trying to steal her dog

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Japhanie Gray is a reporter with KSAT12 News.

email

facebook

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email