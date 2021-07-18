Family of four hospitalized after rollover crash on North Side, SAPD says

A family of four is hospitalized after an overnight rollover crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m., Sunday, in the 2300 block of North Loop 1640 West.

Police said the family was traveling eastbound on 1604 when the driver, a man, lost control and rolled the vehicle several times before landing off the main lanes.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said one passenger, a woman, had to be rescued by the Jaws of Life and was also taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Two children were in the backseat, a one-year-old and a four-year-old, at the time of the crash. Police said the four-year-old didn’t have his seatbelt fastened, but both children sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to University Hospital as a precaution.

The driver is being evaluated for DWI and charges are pending, according to SAPD.

