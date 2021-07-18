WATCH: Double house fire, heavy smoke prompts large firefighter response on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A double house fire and heavy smoke on the West Side called for a large firefighter response Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened around 11 a.m., in the 200 block of Segura Street.

When fire officials arrived, they found one home in the area fully engulfed in flames. The fire soon spread to a neighboring home as well, according to SAFD.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of one of the houses as firefighters worked the scene. Officials said crews aggressively attacked both fires, but each home sustained extensive damage.

No injuries resulted from the fire, according to SAFD. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

