Local News

WATCH: Double house fire, heavy smoke prompts large firefighter response on West Side

One of the homes was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A double house fire and heavy smoke on the West Side called for a large firefighter response Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened around 11 a.m., in the 200 block of Segura Street.

When fire officials arrived, they found one home in the area fully engulfed in flames. The fire soon spread to a neighboring home as well, according to SAFD.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of one of the houses as firefighters worked the scene. Officials said crews aggressively attacked both fires, but each home sustained extensive damage.

No injuries resulted from the fire, according to SAFD. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

