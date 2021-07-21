San Antonio police investigating string of overnight robberies at Northwest Side convenience stores

The 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road was robbed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a string of overnight robberies that happened at convenience stores on the Northwest Side.

The latest robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road, near Braun Road.

According to an SAPD sergeant at the scene, a man walked into the store while the clerk was making coffee, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Police said they found a vehicle with a gun in the front seat in a nearby church parking lot. Officers are investigating if the vehicle is related to that incident and the robberies of two other stores hours before.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of Fredericksburg Road was robbed by a man who pulled a gun on the clerk, police said. The man fled with an unknown amount of cash.

A Circle K in the 3900 block of Fredericksburg Road was reportedly robbed around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, but details on this incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

