Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

San Antonio police investigating string of overnight robberies at Northwest Side convenience stores

Police investigating if vehicle with gun in it is linked to latest robbery

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Northwest Side, Crime, Balcones Heights
The 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road was robbed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, according to SAPD.
The 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road was robbed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, according to SAPD. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a string of overnight robberies that happened at convenience stores on the Northwest Side.

The latest robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Bandera Road, near Braun Road.

According to an SAPD sergeant at the scene, a man walked into the store while the clerk was making coffee, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Police said they found a vehicle with a gun in the front seat in a nearby church parking lot. Officers are investigating if the vehicle is related to that incident and the robberies of two other stores hours before.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of Fredericksburg Road was robbed by a man who pulled a gun on the clerk, police said. The man fled with an unknown amount of cash.

A Circle K in the 3900 block of Fredericksburg Road was reportedly robbed around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, but details on this incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter