Residents safely escape house fire on city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the exact cause of a fire on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in around 11:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laredo Street, not far from South Brazos Street and Interstate 10.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, they believe the fire either was an accidental fire or an electrical fire that made it into the attic of the home.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. The residents of the home were able to get out safely and were not hurt, fire officials said.

Damage to the home is estimated at just under $50,000.