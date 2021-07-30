Partly Cloudy icon
88º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Get paid $15 an hour to scare people at SeaWorld San Antonio

$500 bonus available for Howl-O-Scream performers

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Halloween, SeaWorld San Antonio, Jobs
Get paid $15 an hour to scare people at SeaWorld San Antonio
Get paid $15 an hour to scare people at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all ghouls and goblins! SeaWorld San Antonio is looking to hire performers for its annual Howl-O-Scream event.

Creepy characters will get a starting pay of $15 an hour with a $500 bonus if they stay on through Oct. 31.

What do you need to know ahead of the audition? Be prepared to show off blood-curdling screams, startle scare techniques, creepy character movements, and sinister laughs.

Think you have what it takes to be a spooky actor? Head to the human resources office at SeaWorld San Antonio in the main employee parking lot at 10819 Military Drive West.

Auditions will be held Saturday, July 31, from 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email