Get paid $15 an hour to scare people at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all ghouls and goblins! SeaWorld San Antonio is looking to hire performers for its annual Howl-O-Scream event.

Creepy characters will get a starting pay of $15 an hour with a $500 bonus if they stay on through Oct. 31.

What do you need to know ahead of the audition? Be prepared to show off blood-curdling screams, startle scare techniques, creepy character movements, and sinister laughs.

Think you have what it takes to be a spooky actor? Head to the human resources office at SeaWorld San Antonio in the main employee parking lot at 10819 Military Drive West.

Auditions will be held Saturday, July 31, from 1:30 - 3 p.m.

