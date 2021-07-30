Pair of drivers arrested after 2-vehicle crash downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are in police custody following a vehicle crash in downtown early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Navarro Street, not far from East Houston Street downtown.

According to police, the driver of a Toyota Corolla ran through a red light at the intersection of Navarro and East Houston and crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The unidentified driver of the Corolla was found to be intoxicated and was charged with intoxication assault, police said. The driver of the F-150 was also found to be driving drunk and was booked for a DWI.

SAPD said the Toyota Corolla knocked down a signal light at the northwest corner of the intersection. There was no mention of repairs.

A 20-year-old male passenger in the F-150 was injured in the crash and was taken to University Hospital by EMS. He is listed as having serious injuries.