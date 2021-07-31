Teen hospitalized after being shot at house party outside Bexar County, SAPD says

SAPD investigating after a 17-year-old showed up to Mission Trail Hospital with a gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old boy showed up to a South Side hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.

Police said the teen arrived at the Mission Trail Baptist Hospital around 12:31 a.m., Saturday, after being shot in the hip.

The teen told police he was at a house party somewhere outside of Bexar County with other teenagers when the shooting happened, officers said.

The teen began screaming and his friends noticed that he had been shot. His friends then loaded him up in a vehicle and took him to the hospital, according to police.

Officials said the teen was treated for his wounds at Mission Trail but was later transferred to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are questioning the teen’s friends and will question the teen at the hospital. Authorities believe they may be able to get a description of the suspect from the teenager.

No charges have been filed so far.

