Woman hospitalized following crash with suspected drunken driver, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of Amires Place and N 38th Street.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a black 2010 Lincoln MKZ heading westbound on Amires, when a white 2011 GMC Sierra traveling southbound on NW 38th ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle.

The GMC hit the passenger side of the Lincoln, according to SAPD. The woman had serious injuries and was taken by EMS to University Hospital.

The driver of the GMC was found to be intoxicated and arrested for intoxication assault, according to SAPD.

At the last check, police said the woman was still in stable condition.

