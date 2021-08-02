SAPD: Pair hospitalized following rollover crash on Loop 410

A occurred in the 2000 block of WB Loop 410, in between Starcrest and Harry Wurzbach Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued two people from their vehicle following a rollover crash on Loop 410 late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 11:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of westbound Loop 410, in between Starcrest and Harry Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control and rolled the vehicle over.

Firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department had to extract two people from the vehicle and both were taken to an area hospital as a precaution, police said.

Several lanes of Loop 410 were shut down as emergency crews worked. They have since reopened.

