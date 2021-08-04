SAPD investigating fire hydrant mischief on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to find the individuals who stole caps off fire hydrants and caused flooding to area streets early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. near West Avenue and Sacramento Street on the city’s North Side.

According to police, officers received several calls last night about people stealing the caps off of area fire hydrants.

Police said the suspects also turned on the hydrants, flooding streets in the area.

Investigators say one witness told them she was worried about her apartment flooding. The individuals have not been found.

SAWS was called to turn the water off. The investigation is ongoing, police said.