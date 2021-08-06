2 people shot in parking lot of East Side apartment complex, police say

A father and daughter were shot around 1 a.m. at the Artisan at Salado Creek Apartments in the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of an East Side apartment complex early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the Artisan at Salado Creek Apartments in the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman Road, not far from Fort Sam Houston and Interstate 35.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victims, who they believe are father and daughter, both wounded, along with bullet casings on the ground from more than 70 shots fired.

The gunfire struck several vehicles in the parking lot, in addition to the two victims, police said. The shooter then drove off.

SAPD said apartment security saw the suspected shooter drive away in a white Ford Fusion. That person has not yet been found.

The victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS for their injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

Investigators did not give a motive for the shooting. At this time, it is unclear if the father and daughter were the intended targets.