Man indicted in Mother’s Day shooting that killed 6-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting a 6-year-old girl as her mother drove away from a car club gathering on Mother’s Day has been indicted.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Andrew Ray Elizondo was formally charged with felony murder.

San Antonio police arrested Elizondo the day after Saryah Perez was gunned down on May 9 at Southwest 24th Street and West Commerce Street, not far from Our Lady of the Lake University.

Perez and her mother were both shot during a dispute at a car club meetup, police said. The girl was shot in the chest while she sat in her car seat and her mother was grazed in the back by a bullet.

Ad

The mother drove to a local gas station where she called for help, police said. Perez was transported to University Hospital, where she later died.

SAPD Chief William McManus previously said he told his officers “do not stop searching for this individual until we catch him.”

“It’s a random act by a reckless, heartless individual who could not have cared less where those bullets wound up,” McManus said.

Elizondo’s indictment alleges that he committed or attempted to commit aggravated assault or deadly conduct or injury to a child, causing the death of the girl.

The indictment includes bodily injury to Perez’s mother, Kassandra Mendoza, and threatened bodily injury to another victim.

This case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 227th District Court.

Ad

If convicted, Elizondo faces up to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Read more: