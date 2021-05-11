‘I will never forgive you!’: Mother of 6-year-old girl gunned down on Mother’s Day begs for end to gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother called for an end to gun violence during a vigil honoring her 6-year-old daughter, who was gunned down at a car club event on Mother’s Day.

Kassandra Mendoza spoke about Saryah Perez, her little girl, saying she had a big heart.

“She loved everybody,” she said, weeping. “She loved everybody. She loved her brother. She loved being with her parents, her grandparents.”

Mendoza had her daughter with her as they attended the car club gathering, not expecting anything tragic to happen.

“They did this,” she said, crying. “They took her from me! Why? She wasn’t doing anything wrong! She was enjoying herself!”

San Antonio police say an altercation erupted that led to gunfire, hitting Saryah as the car she was in left the scene.

Police later arrested Andrew Ray Elizondo, 23, who is now facing a capital murder charge.

Mendoza says she knew Elizondo.

“I will never forgive Andrew! Never! He has kids of his own,” Mendoza said, crying. “How could he do this to my baby?”

As the investigation continues, Mendoza is begging for the violence to stop.

“Put guns down! Stop using them! They took my baby because of a gunshot,” she said. “Stop using guns! Put them down, please!”

The community is raising money to help the family. For more information about how you can help, contact candelario.c.alvarez@gmail.com.