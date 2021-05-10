6-year-old girl shot, killed at West Side car club meet up, police say

A 6-year-old girl was shot and killed at a car club meet up around 10:45 p.m. near Southwest 24th Street and West Commerce Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A six-year-old girl is dead following a shooting at a West Side car club meet up late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. near Southwest 24th Street and West Commerce Street, not far from Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, the girl and her mom were both shot during what police say was a disturbance at the car club meet up.

Police said the six year old was shot in the chest and the mother was grazed in the back by a bullet. Authorities did not specify what led up to the disturbance.

SAPD said the woman drove to a local corner store where she called for help. The child was transported to University Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A male suspect was later located and detained not far from the scene, investigators said. It is unclear what, if any charges that person now faces.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.