Arrest made after plumber finds camera hidden in women’s bathroom

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who filmed himself setting up a hidden camera in a women’s bathroom has been arrested.

Richard Aguilera, 66, has been charged with invasive visual recording, a state felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

His arrest warrant affidavit states that a plumber found the camera on Thursday in a restroom at Brenntag, a chemical distribution company located in the 8200 block of South Loop 1604 East in Elmendorf.

The plumber removed the device and gave it to an operations manager, who reported it to Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena.

Pena inspected a memory card in the camera, the affidavit states, and found that it recorded the suspect, later identified as Aguilera, installing it.

Aguilera was seen placing the camera under the sink and facing it toward the toilet, police said.

The camera also filmed two women in the restroom.

Records show Aguilera was arrested Monday. His bond was set at $10,000, but records show he was released after posting bail.

