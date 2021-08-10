Suspect in Wells Fargo robbery arrested outside pawn shop, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo on Monday was arrested hours later outside an EZ Pawn Shop, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Bexar County Jail records show Anthony Villareal, 50, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the incident at the bank located in the 3000 block of West Woodlawn Avenue, not far from Bandera Road.

Police were called to the bank after a man walked in, pointed a handgun at a teller, and handed her a note that demanded money, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The bank teller complied and handed the man money from the teller drawer. The man then collected the money and fled, leaving the note behind.

Officers interviewed the bank teller and witnesses, and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the suspect in a green long-sleeved pullover shirt and a tan bucket hat.

Surveillance footage from a nearby Walmart showed the man, later identified as Villareal, run from the bank to a vehicle in the store’s parking lot.

He then drove around to another area of a parking lot and exited the car, this time wearing a black muscle shirt and a dark-colored cap with a “marijuana leaf depicted on the front,” police said.

He went inside the store, returned to the car shortly after, and then placed clothing inside a shopping cart, police said. That clothing included a green long-sleeved pullover shirt and a tan bucket hat.

Investigators linked the license plate to a home on the West Side. Detectives were on site when they saw the suspect vehicle arrive at the home and noticed a man matching the same description go inside the house.

He later left the house with an unknown woman and they drove to an EZ Pawn Shop in the 800 block of Castroville Road, near South General McMullen Drive, police said.

Police officers took him into custody when he exited the store, the affidavit states.

Investigators said Villareal positively identified himself in still images taken from the Walmart surveillance video.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail Monday evening, records show. His bond was set at $75,000.

