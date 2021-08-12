Bexar County tops 2 million people, grew 17% over last decade, new census numbers show

SAN ANTONIO – Though San Antonio’s growth has slowed in the past decade, the city and the county saw significant population gains since 2010, according to the latest Census Bureau data released on Thursday.

Every decade, the Census Bureau compiles and releases population and demographic data that shows how the country has changed and where it has grown. The data is also used to determine redistricting data.

San Antonio remained the seventh largest city in the United States and the second largest city in Texas with a population of 1,434,625, according to the data. That’s an 8.1% increase since 2010. The Alamo City’s population grew twice as fast, by 16%, between 2000 and 2010.

The 10 largest U.S. cities in 2020. (KSAT)

The rest of the county saw significant growth, too.

Bexar County’s population grew by 17%, from 1,714,773 in 2010 to 2,009,324 in 2020.

Bexar County 2020 population statistics. (KSAT)

Neighboring counties saw faster growth than Bexar County, though they are smaller in population. Guadalupe County grew by 31% to a population of 172,706. Kendall County grew by 33% to a population of 44,279. Comal County grew by a massive 49% to a population of 161,501.

Statewide, Texas grew to a population of 29,145,505 in 2020. As a result, the Lone Star State gained two congressional seats. The Texas Legislature will be in charge redrawing the shapes of congressional and state House and Senate seats.

Nationwide, the country grew by 7% to a population of 331,449,281. It was the second slowest rate of growth since the 1930s, according to the Census Bureau. The U.S. also became more diverse over the past decade.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census Map.