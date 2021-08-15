A thank you to KSAT viewers from Courts reporter Erica Hernandez

Editor’s note: This letter was sent to subscribers of the free KSAT Open Court Newsletter last week. Sign up to get the most interesting cases in South Texas.

For four weeks, you tuned in and followed along as the Otis McKane trial unfolded.

More than 70 witnesses took the stand during the trial and punishment phase to give testimony for the prosecution and defense. We heard from eyewitnesses, a NASA image expert, family members and saw numerous videos of the crime and McKane’s confession.

While my reporting is already focused on the next court hearing — Monday morning’s hearing where a judge will decide whether to extend the temporary restraining order that allowed the City of San Antonio and Bexar County to require masks in public schools — I wanted to take a moment to thank you.

This was the first time a trial was live-streamed from gavel to gavel in Bexar County. And we hope it’s not the last, as we work to shine a light on the criminal justice system in our community.

For now, jury trials are on hold as the delta variant has surged COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But that doesn’t mean the courts are on hold. And we’ll be here for you every day covering the most relevant and interesting cases in South Texas.

