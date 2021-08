KSAT GMSA@9 Explains Why No. 2 Pencil is Most Popular and Different Shades

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT GMSA@9 team looked into why the No. 2 pencil is the most used and most popular pencil. The question of “what is a No. 1 pencil? Do people use those?” was prompted by KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne.

Teacher and President of the San Antonio Art Education Association, Jessica Cardenas welcomed GMSA@9 producer Dylan Collins, RJ Marquez and David Sears to the Southwest School of Art for answers.