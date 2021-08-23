Man arrested for shooting gun after woman told him to leave apartment, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of firing one shot when a woman told him he overstayed his welcome at her apartment on the West Side.

John Zavala, 52, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said Zavala was staying at a friend’s apartment in the 2600 block of Westward Drive for several weeks as she was out of town.

When she returned, she saw the man brought drug users and prostitutes in her apartment, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

She told him to leave, the affidavit says, but Zavala refused. She left the apartment that day and returned on Aug. 16 with her ex-boyfriend.

She told police that when they arrived at the apartment, Zavala was inside with five other people.

An argument between the woman, her ex-boyfriend and Zavala erupted, police said, and Zavala pulled out a small black revolver.

The ex-boyfriend fled, and the woman walked outside as Zavala pointed the gun at her, police said. Zavala fired one shot but the woman was not injured. It is unclear if he fired the shot in the air or in her direction.

Booking records show he is also facing unrelated charges of vehicle burglary and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $61,800.

