Yelp offering 50 DIY Texans chance to win $1,000 for ‘Make it Happen Day’

SAN ANTONIO – Yelp is declaring Aug. 26 “Make it Happen Day,” and to celebrate the company is giving away $100,000 to help small businesses and consumers across Texas.

The crowd-sourcing, review-based platform is hoping to help Texans after COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri ravaged the state over the last year.

As a part of Make It Happen Day, 50 Texans will have a chance to win $1,000 toward a home improvement project of their choice with one of the many home service professionals that can be found on Yelp.

Eligible Texans can enter for a chance to win by using Yelp’s Request a Quote feature to find a home services professional in their area and then submitting the quote at MakeItHappenDay.Yelp.com on August 26.

To enter you must be at least 18 years old, have a Yelp account, be a resident of Texas and your Yelp username must be your real name. Read the full eligibility requirements here.

The winners will receive a $1,000 American Express gift card to be used towards a home project. The giveaway is limited to home improvement services from Yelp categories that include handymen, landscapers, roofers, plumbers, painters, electricians, flooring and HVAC.

In addition to giving away $1,000 to 50 lucky Texans, Yelp is giving $10,000 to five businesses across the state, including Comfort Cafe in San Antonio.

Comfort Café was listed at the No. 1 restaurant in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021 list.

KSAT’s Japhanie Gray previously visited Comfort Café which has a unique history and operates as a residential recovery center as well as a restaurant.

Other businesses getting a $10,000 check are Austin Pets Alive!, Austin’s House Park Bar-B-Que, Dallas’ Casita Tex Mex and Houston’s The Big Easy.

Yelp is also partnering with Texas resident and Hollywood actress Brooklyn Decker.

“We had a tough year and spent more time in our homes than ever before. I’m glad we can bring some much-needed good news to those looking to make necessary repairs and updates,” Decker said. “I can’t wait to see all the great projects Texans will spearhead to spruce up their homes and small businesses.”

You can watch Decker’s video for Yelp in the video player at the top of the article.