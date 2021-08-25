Hays County man arrested on child sex crime charge

Andrew Alan Brown was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff's Office on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 35-year-old Hays County man was arrested Sunday following an investigation of an alleged child sex crime.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Alan Brown was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The arrest was made after the alleged victim identified Brown as a suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained, sheriff’s officials said.

Brown was arrested at his residence without incident.

He was booked into the Hays County Jail and was released Monday on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

