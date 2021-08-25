Man arrested in connection with fatal convenience store shooting in Kyle

HAYS COUNTY – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a third man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager in Kyle in November, according to The Hay’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said a murder warrant was issued for Olegario “Moses” Eliseo Ochoa, 31, in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting at the Poco Loco convenience store in the 700 block of High Road.

The victim, Dovavin Sepulveda, 16, suffered a gunshot wound and was dropped off at an area hospital where he later died, HSCO said.

Deputies said the two other men wanted in the case, 32-year-old Roberto Ochoa and Ricardo Najar, were already in custody at the Hays County Jail.

