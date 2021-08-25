Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man arrested in connection with fatal convenience store shooting in Kyle

Olegario ‘Moses’ Eliseo Ochoa is third person arrested in shooting that claimed teen’s life

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

31-year-old Olegario “Moses” Eliseo Ochoa
31-year-old Olegario “Moses” Eliseo Ochoa (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

HAYS COUNTY – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a third man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager in Kyle in November, according to The Hay’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said a murder warrant was issued for Olegario “Moses” Eliseo Ochoa, 31, in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting at the Poco Loco convenience store in the 700 block of High Road.

The victim, Dovavin Sepulveda, 16, suffered a gunshot wound and was dropped off at an area hospital where he later died, HSCO said.

Deputies said the two other men wanted in the case, 32-year-old Roberto Ochoa and Ricardo Najar, were already in custody at the Hays County Jail.

